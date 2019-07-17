Rashmika Mandanna Is Not Worried About Rumours Regarding Her Personal Life And Here's Why

A Tough Question

A reporter recently asked Rashmika to explain the reason behind her break-up with Kannada heartthrob Rakshit Shetty and added that her fans might get upset if she refused to react to the rumours surrounding her personal life. While answering the tricky question, she said that she is in constant touch with her fans and added that they know the reality.

Her Exact Words

"My fans are quite excited and I'm always in touch with them via social media, so there is no need to worry."

The Context

In case, you did not know, Rashmika is quite active on social media and frequently shares her best photos with her fans. She also keeps an eye on her fan clubs, encouraging them to keep up the good work.

About Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama set against a political backdrop. It marks Rashmika's second collaboration with her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, the young lady had said that she has dubbed her own lines for the Kannada version of Dear Comrade. The film will release in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) on July 26, 2019.

The Road Ahead...

Once Dear Comrade hits screens, Rashmika will turn her full attention to the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to release for Sankranti 2020. She currently also has AA20 (Allu Arjun movie), Pogaru and Bheeshma in her kitty.