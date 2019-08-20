Rashmika Mandanna Lands In Big Trouble For Revealing The Title Of Her Movie With Karthi

Rashmika Mandanna, one of Tollywood's most popular young stars, will soon be entering Kollywood with a movie opposite actor Karthi. Needless to say, this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which bears testimony to her popularity. Now, she is is in the limelight for an unexpected reason. According to reports, the Kodava beauty upset the makers of her Tamil movie by revealing that it is titled Sultan. The team apparently pulled up the actress following which she apologised for her blunder.

Rashmika rose to fame with the Kannada campus movie Kirik Party, which became a runaway hit. Last year, she entered Telugu cinema with Chalo that had her paired opposite Naga Shaurya. In August, she acted opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam, which made her a household name. Many feel that her film with Karthi has the the potential to help her find firm footing in Kollywood.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Dear Comrade that hit screens on July 26, 2019 and bombed at the box office. The film, marking her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, never clicked with the masses and this killed its box office prospects. Dear Comrade hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) and this made its lacklustre performance more embarrassing.

With the Dear Comrade debacle behind her, Rashmika is busy shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking her first collaboration with actor Mahesh Babu. She recently wrapped up the first schedule much to the delight of movie buffs.

"It's a wrap of Sarileru Neekevvaru 1st schedule for me.. amazing people..so many laughs-giggles-one mores-hilarious moments..♥️ Can't wait to be back," (sic) Rashmika had tweeted while sharing the good news.

Rashmika will also be seen in Bheeshma in which she is paired opposite Nithiin. She also has the eagerly-awaited Kannada movie Pogaru in her kitty.

So, are you looking forward to Rashmika's upcoming movies? Comments, please!