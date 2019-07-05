Rashmika Mandanna Lost Several Big Movies After Signing Film With This Star?

Last year, actress Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office. The film, starring her as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda, boasted of a fun-filled plot and this helped it click with the target audience. Sadly, her next release Devadas under-performed at the box office and ended up being a disappointment. With the year of mixed fortunes behind her, the Kodava beauty is back in the limelight for a surprising reason.

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna lost out on several films in Kannada and Telugu after she agreed to act opposite Karthi in her maiden Kollywood movie. The Chalo girl failed to adjust her dates and this resulted in her losing a few lucrative offers.

Reports further state that Rashmika was paid a handsome amount by the makers of Karthi's movie in order to make up for the lost opportunities. The actress wasn't paid much for her initial movies. However, she hiked her fees post the success of Geetha Govindam and began charging around Rs 45 lakh per movie. The buzz is that her salary for the Karthi movie is at least 30 percent higher than what she is generally paid.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, which is slated to hit screens this month. The film marks her second collaboration with the leader of the 'Rowdy Army' and this is its biggest highlight.

Rashmika will also be seen in Pogaru, featuring Dhruva Sarja in the lead. The buzz is that she might soon be signed on to play the lead opposite Tamil star Vijay in Thalapathy 64 but this has not been confirmed yet. All in all, she clearly has a lot on her plate.

