    Rashmika Mandanna Makes A Bold Decision, Will It Work Wonders For Her Career?

    By Staff
    |

    Last year, actress Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Goindam opened o a good response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. Unfortunately for the Kodava girl, her next release Devadas under-performed at the box office and failed to live up to expectations. The film, featuring Nagarjuna and Nani in the lead, slowed down after a decent start which proved to be its downfall. Now, Rashmika is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

    According to reports, the Chalo girl has doubled her remuneration and will be charging Rs 80 lakh per movie going forward which bears testimony to her growing popularity. It will be interesting to see whether this decision affects her career prospects in the long run.

    Interestingly, 2019 has been a good year for Rashmika so far. Her big Kannada release Yajamana, featuring her as he female lead opposite Darshan, did well at the box office and impressed fans.

    At present, she is awaiting the release of Dear Comade which marks her second collaboration with Geetha Goindam co-actor V ijay Deverakonda . The film, directed by Bharat Kamma, is slated to release late this year. She will also be seen in Pogaru which features Dhruva Sarja in the lead.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
