    Rashmika Mandanna Makes Emotional Revelation: 'That Day I Cried A Lot'

    By
    |

    Rashmika Mandanna, the darling of Kannada cinema, entered Tollywood last year with Chalo and added a new dimension to her career. The film, directed by Venky Kudumula, did well at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. Thereafter, she acted opposite Vijay Deverakonnda in the sleeper hit Geetha Govindam, which made her the new sweetheart of Telugu cinema. Even though Devadas underperformed at the box office, it did not have much of an impact on her popularity. With 2018 in the past, the Kodava beauty is gearing up for the release of Dear Comrade, featuring her in the role of a cricketer.

    A Revelation

    During a recent interview, Rashmika said that she read the script of Dear Comrade for nearly two hours as she found it to be quite engaging.

    Her Exact Words

    "I generally don't read the complete scripts of my films. When director Bharat Kamma sent me the script, I gave it a try and for nearly two hours I read it. I got so hooked to it as it was such engaging and there is a sense of curiosity (about) what happens next."

    'My Shoulder Got Dislocated'

    Rashmika went on to add that she underwent rigorous physical training in order to do justice to her character in Dear Comrade, which was a painful yet rewarding experience.

    "I had bruises all over my hands, legs. My shoulder got dislocated but it's worth the pain. Now I know how to defend my wicket," she added.

    'I Cried A Lot'

    She also revealed that she cried a lot when the director praised her for shooting an emotional scene quite well.

    "After the particular scene, director Bharat tweeted that I did well. That day I cried a lot and that is what it takes to get appreciation from your director. I'm always a director's baby," added the Kannada beauty.

    About Dear Comrade

    Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama set against a political backdrop. The film marks her second collaboration with the 'Rowdy' and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Dear Comrade will hit screens on July 26, 2019, in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam).

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
