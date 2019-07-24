Rashmika Mandanna Makes Emotional Revelation: 'That Day I Cried A Lot'

A Revelation

During a recent interview, Rashmika said that she read the script of Dear Comrade for nearly two hours as she found it to be quite engaging.

Her Exact Words

"I generally don't read the complete scripts of my films. When director Bharat Kamma sent me the script, I gave it a try and for nearly two hours I read it. I got so hooked to it as it was such engaging and there is a sense of curiosity (about) what happens next."

'My Shoulder Got Dislocated'

Rashmika went on to add that she underwent rigorous physical training in order to do justice to her character in Dear Comrade, which was a painful yet rewarding experience.

"I had bruises all over my hands, legs. My shoulder got dislocated but it's worth the pain. Now I know how to defend my wicket," she added.

'I Cried A Lot'

She also revealed that she cried a lot when the director praised her for shooting an emotional scene quite well.

"After the particular scene, director Bharat tweeted that I did well. That day I cried a lot and that is what it takes to get appreciation from your director. I'm always a director's baby," added the Kannada beauty.

About Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama set against a political backdrop. The film marks her second collaboration with the 'Rowdy' and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Dear Comrade will hit screens on July 26, 2019, in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam).