Rashmika Mandanna Missed Out On Jersey’s Hindi Remake Due To This Reason?

Some time ago, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna would be acting in the Hindi remake of the recent Telugu hit Jersey and this grabbed plenty of attention. Sadly, things did not work out, leaving fans disappointed. Initially, it was rumoured that the 'Kodava Beauty' had turned down the offer due to date issues. However, according to the latest reports, talks broke down as the Geetha Govindam heroine demanded a huge amount, giving the makers a huge shock. Following this, they roped in actress Mrunal Thakur to reprise Shraddha Srinath's role from the original version.

Jersey was a sports-drama that featured Nani in the lead and revolved around a 36-year-old cricketer, who makes a comeback under shocking circumstances. In it, Shraddha played the role of the Eega hero's wife and got decent scope to showcase her acting abilities. As such, many feel that the young miss has missed a good opportunity.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, has piqued the curiosity and this might work in its favour when it releases on January 11, 2020.

She also has the Allu Arjun-Sukumar movie, being refered to as AA 20, in her kitty. Tollywood's resident 'Comrade' will also be seen in the Kannada flick Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja.

Source: Cinejosh