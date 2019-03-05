English
    Rashmika Mandanna To Pair Up With Mahesh Babu In His Next Movie?

    Rashmika Mandanna is one such actress who is slowly and steadily setting up a huge fan base for her own in the various film industries of South India. The actress who made her big debut in films through the Kannada movie Kirik Party, later ventured to Telugu films and is now set to debut in Kollywood as well.

    Now, a few unconfirmed reports have surfaced regarding Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu movie. Some of the reports doing the rounds suggest that Rashmika Mandanna might pair up with superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film after Maharshi.

    According to the reports, this upcoming Mahesh Babu movie, which will be directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi will have two leading ladies in it. Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi are in consideration for these roles. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made yet.

    Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in Telugu with the 2018 movie Chalo, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Later, she was seen in Geetha Govindam, which went on to become one of the biggest successes of the year 2018. Previously, she was seen in the movie Devadas, which featured Nagarjuna and Nani in the lead roles.

    (Source: Tollywood.net)

