Rashmika Mandanna Refuses To Work With Naga Chaitanya For This Reason?

Some time ago, it was rumoured that young actress Rashmika Mandanna would be paired opposite Naga Chaitanya in his film with director Parasuram and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. Now, it seems that the 'Kodava Beauty' has refused to act opposite the heartthrob. The grapevine suggests that she wants to act exclusively with 'A-listers' and Chay does not quite fit the bill. The lovely lady acted in Parasuram's Geetha Govindam, which made her a household name. As such, many feel that her decision is a bit surprising.

Chaitu's film with the promising director is being backed by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, which makes it a prestigious project. It remains to be seen if the Chalo beauty regrets her decision in the long run.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu, has piqued the curiosity and this might work in its favour. The action-entertainer is slated to arrive in theatres on January 11, 2020, a day before Allu Arjun's much-hyped Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

She also has the eagerly awaited Bheeshma, starring Nithiin, in the kitty. The inside talk is, the actress will be seen in a glamorous avatar in the flick.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Venky Mama, featuring 'Victory' Venkatesh as the parallel lead, slated to hit screens this December. It stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the leading ladies, which suggests it will be high on glamour. The grapevine suggests that its emotional scenes have come out quite well

The Majili star will also be seen in noted filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's next, being referred to as 'Love Story'. It marks his first collaboration with the 'original Premam girl' Sai Pallavi, and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

