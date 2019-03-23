Rashmika Mandanna Responds To The Controversies Surrounding The Lip-lock Scene In Dear Comrade!

The Liplock Controversy

The first teaser of Dear Comrade, which came out recently had a lip-lock scene in it and it didn't go down well with some of the audiences. Rashmika Mandanna was trolled by many for doing such a sequence and at the same time, questioned the importance of such a scene in the teaser.

Rashmika Mandanna Speak Up

Now, Rashmika Mandanna has come forward to speak up regarding all these amidst the controversies. "All I did was to do justice to the role as the scene demanded it and the lip-lock is nothing. One shouldn't judge a movie based on the lip-lock scene rather should watch the film to know.", she has been quoted as saying by OnManorama.

Good Expectations On Dear Comrade

Reportedly, she also added that she doesn't take up a role until or unless she likes it completely. She mentioned that people have accepted films like Geetha Govindam and she hopes that the audiences would accept this film too.

Dear Comrade Release Date

Dear Comrade will be one among the big releases of the summer season. The movie will be coming to the theatres by the end of May 2019 and has been scheduled to release in multiple languages on May 31, 2019. There are high expectations on the film.