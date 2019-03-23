Rashmika Mandanna Responds To The Controversies Surrounding The Lip-lock Scene In Dear Comrade!
Rashmika Mandanna, the young and talented actress shot to fame in the Telugu film industry, right with her very first movie itself. Within a very short span of time, the Sandalwood actress has established a genuine fan following among the Telugu film audiences. With Geetha Govindam, her fame and popularity further sky-rocketed and she is one among the most popular actresses of the Tollywood. She will be next seen in Dear Comrade and the teaser of the film did take the social media by storm. However, was unnecessarily dragged to controversies in connection with one of the scenes from her upcoming film.
The Liplock Controversy
The first teaser of Dear Comrade, which came out recently had a lip-lock scene in it and it didn't go down well with some of the audiences. Rashmika Mandanna was trolled by many for doing such a sequence and at the same time, questioned the importance of such a scene in the teaser.
Rashmika Mandanna Speak Up
Now, Rashmika Mandanna has come forward to speak up regarding all these amidst the controversies. "All I did was to do justice to the role as the scene demanded it and the lip-lock is nothing. One shouldn't judge a movie based on the lip-lock scene rather should watch the film to know.", she has been quoted as saying by OnManorama.
Good Expectations On Dear Comrade
Reportedly, she also added that she doesn't take up a role until or unless she likes it completely. She mentioned that people have accepted films like Geetha Govindam and she hopes that the audiences would accept this film too.
Dear Comrade Release Date
Dear Comrade will be one among the big releases of the summer season. The movie will be coming to the theatres by the end of May 2019 and has been scheduled to release in multiple languages on May 31, 2019. There are high expectations on the film.