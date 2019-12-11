Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Mahesh Babu Motivated Her To Shoot A Song, The Ideal Way!

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will also be her biggest project till date. According to reports, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about her experience of working with Mahesh Babu and how motivational he has been on the sets. According to her, while shooting one of the song sequences in the film, he motivated her to shoot the song in an ideal way.

Moreover, she also shared her experience dancing with Mahesh Babu in the song sequences. The actress opined that she was nervous as far as matching steps with the superstar are concerned. According to reports, the Geetha Govindam actress added that 'Prince' is one such person who learns all the steps before getting on stage. The young actress also added that he has been an inspiration to her, especially when it comes to things to do or not to do on the sets of the movie.

Team Sarileru Neekevvaru has released two songs from the movie and both of them have turned out to be huge hits among the masses. Mind Block song, the mass number, that was released by the team, is sure to be a dance number. However, it is not sure whether the lead pair will be appearing in the song or not. There were reports that Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in one of the songs in this highly awaited movie.

As far as Rashmika Mandanna is concerned, she has a host of promising projects lined up. After Sarileru Neekevvaru, she will be seen in Bheeshma, in which she has been paired opposite Niithin. She has also signed yet another big venture in the form of Allu Arjun's next movie, which will be directed by Sukumar. The shoot of the movie is expected to begin soon.

