Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Hiked Her Remuneration Due To This Reason

Last year, actress Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. The movie, directed by newcomer Parasuram, clicked with the younger generation and this helped it rake in the moolah. Sadly for the Kodava beauty, her next release Devadas under-performed at the box office despite receiving good reviews. Some time ago, she found herself in the limelight when rumours of her hiking her remuneration went viral.

According to some reports, Rashmika - who charged around Rs 45 lakh per movie initially, hiked her fee to Rs 60 lakh for her Kannada movie Pogaru. It was also reported that she was paid a bomb for her Tamil movie with hero Karthi, which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

During the promotions of Dear Comrade, Rashmika commented on these rumours and revealed why she decided to hike her remuneration

"You work in the media. I am sure you would want a hike on your salary and promotion at regular intervals in your career. I expect the same too," said the Chalo star.

Stars normally do not like talking about their remuneration in public, which makes Rashmika's comment quite surprising.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, slated to release on July 26, 2019. The film marks her second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda, which is its biggest highlight.

Recently, Rashmika had revealed that she has dubbed her own lines for the Kannada version of Dear Comrade.

"For all my fans in Karnataka, who have been waiting to watch me on the big screen, I consider this as another Kannada film from me to them. Dear Comrade is a film that is very close to my heart, and I am happy to have it in Kannada too," she had added.

Dear Comrade is slated to hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada).