Rashmika Mandanna Reveals That Vijay Deverakonda Is Not Interested In Working With Her Again

A Big Revelation

Rashmika said that she has 'irritated' Vijay Deverakonda enough and added that the Rowdy will not be working with her again for at least another two years.

"I have irritated Vijay Deverakonda enough and he is not ready to work with me for the next upcoming 2 years," (sic) said Rashmika.

Is This The Reason?

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda being in a relationship with Rashmika took social media by storm shortly after Geetha Govindam hit screens last August. Luckily, the matter died down on its own much to the relief of all concerned. Not surprisingly, these rumours resurfaced after Dear Comrade's release and left both stars red-faced. The buzz is that Vijay Deverakonda does not want to work with Rashmika in order to avoid unnecessary gossip about his personal life.

Fans Disappointed

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika made a terrific pair in Geetha Govindam and won hearts with their crackling chemistry. The two even made an impact in Dear Comrade with their passionate romantic scenes. As such, Vijay Deverakonda's decision to refrain from working with the Chalo actress is bound to upset fans big time.

A Busy Time For Rashmika

Rashmika will soon be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. The film marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and this makes it one of the biggest projects of her career. She will also be seen in Bheeshma, featuring Nithiin in the lead.

Rowdy Diaries

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will soon be teaming up with Puri Jagannadh for a masala movie, tentatively titled 'Fighter'. He also has a film with Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna in his kitty.