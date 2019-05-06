English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rashmika Mandanna's Big Secret Is Out In Public; Shocking Photos Of The Actress Go Viral

    By
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for actress Rashmika Mandanna. In August, she became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The film, directed by Parasuram, saw her act opposite Vijay Deverakonda and emerge as the new sweetheart of Tollywood. Sadly, her next release Devadas failed to live up to expectations. With 2018 in the past, she is back in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    Rashmika just posted a few photos in which she is seen in a goofy no-makeup look and took social media by storm. While posting the snaps, she said that they prove how 'bad' she looks in real-life.

    "When you are home in "messy hair" and "lousy cloths" and someone comes and asks for a picture..this is how I take a selfie to see how bad I actually look," she added.

    Praising the Kodava girl, fans called her a 'natural beauty' and showered love on her.

    Munna Loves @munna_loves

    One and only top the industry heroin ..Rashmika ..beauty is u r face looking wonderful nic expressions .

    Lucky Singh Rajputanan @LuckyRajput09

    there is no other thing like a natural beauty, i don't know about others but I definitely prefer the natural beauty always.

    Anjaneyulu Bashamoni @ABashamoni

    am big fan off #U# and anushka setty,priyanka Chopra,Katrina kaif....😘😍😘😍...
    Never change my angels in my life....🤔🤔🤔 B.A.N....

    Shiva Kumar @ShivBandari

    @iamRashmika U r looking too good other than any make up and anything else.... @RashmikaTFC
    @Rashimikafans1 @rashmika_fans_ looking too natural and lovable..Don't think like soo.. @iamRashmika Angel's are ever beautiful than any one others.

    The consensus seems to be that Rashmika looks absolutely adorable even without makeup. In other words her big secret is out. On the work front, she is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which is her second film with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Pogaru in her kitty.

    Rashmika Mandanna Would Never Marry Against Parents' Will! Reveals Her Father Liked Rakshit Shetty

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue