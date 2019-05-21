English
    Rashmika Mandanna's Dream Of Working With This Big Hero Finally Comes True? Exciting Deets Inside

    By
    |

    re you a fan of the much-loved Rashmika Mandanna? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. According to a leading YouTube channel, the Kodava beauty is all set to team up with Tamil star Vijay in Thalapathy 64. The makers want to rope in someone who has never worked with Vijay before and Rashmika seems to be the top choice. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the days to come.

    Interestingly, some time ago, there were rumours of Rashmika teaming up with the Mersal star for Thalapathy 63 which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Sadly, this did not happen as Nayanthara bagged the offer. Now, it seems that her dream is finally going to come true.

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Thalapathy 64, likely to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is slated to go on floors once Vijay wraps up Thalapathy 63.

    Meanwhile, Rashmika is going through a terrific phase on the work front. She was last seen in the Kannada movie Yajamana which did fairly well at the box office. At present, she has Dear Comrade in her kitty which marks her second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen in Pogaru which has her paired opposite Kannada hero Druva Sarja.

    Source: Valai Pechu

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
