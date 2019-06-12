Rashmika Mandanna's New Video Goes Viral Due To This Reason; Deets Inside!

Rashmika Mandanna continues to amaze her fans and followers. For all her fans in Telugu, there came a huge announcement regarding her next movie, which is with none other than with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Now, she is back in the news again, for a very interesting reason.

One of the recent videos of Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral within a short span of time. Interesingly, it is the workout video of Rashmika Mandanna that has surfaced on the internet and her fans are amazed to see her flexibility and power.

In the videos that have been doing the rounds online, Rashmika Mandanna could be seen doing handstand and backflip, without much of a support, and that too like a pro. Well, Rashmika Mandanna's workout videos rightly talk about her amazing fitness levels and it has surely left her fans inspired.

As far as movies are considered, Rashmika Mandanna has a handful of projects in various languages. She has signed the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now, the announcement regarding one of her another projects has also come out. She will be seen donning the leading lady's hat in the film Bheeshma, featuring Nithin in the lead role.

READ: Rashmika Mandanna's Dream Of Working With This Big Hero Finally Comes True? Exciting Deets Inside