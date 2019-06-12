English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rashmika Mandanna's New Video Goes Viral Due To This Reason; Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    Rashmika Mandanna continues to amaze her fans and followers. For all her fans in Telugu, there came a huge announcement regarding her next movie, which is with none other than with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Now, she is back in the news again, for a very interesting reason.

    Rashmika Mandannas New Video Goes Viral Due To This Reason; Deets Inside!

    One of the recent videos of Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral within a short span of time. Interesingly, it is the workout video of Rashmika Mandanna that has surfaced on the internet and her fans are amazed to see her flexibility and power.

    In the videos that have been doing the rounds online, Rashmika Mandanna could be seen doing handstand and backflip, without much of a support, and that too like a pro. Well, Rashmika Mandanna's workout videos rightly talk about her amazing fitness levels and it has surely left her fans inspired.

    As far as movies are considered, Rashmika Mandanna has a handful of projects in various languages. She has signed the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now, the announcement regarding one of her another projects has also come out. She will be seen donning the leading lady's hat in the film Bheeshma, featuring Nithin in the lead role.

    READ: Rashmika Mandanna's Dream Of Working With This Big Hero Finally Comes True? Exciting Deets Inside

    More RASHMIKA MANDANNA News

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue