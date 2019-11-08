Rashmika Mandanna's Remuneration For Sarileru Neekevvaru and AA 20 Revealed?

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Rashmika Mandanna is among the top heroines of present-day Telugu cinema. She has some big projects in the kitty; two among them are Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's next movie with Sukumar, which is being referred to as AA 20. Meanwhile, a report has come up that talks about the remuneration of the actress for these two films.

According to the report, sources close to them have revealed that Rashmika is being paid around Rs 1.1 crore for these two upcoming movies. At the same time, the report also adds that her earlier remuneration was Rs 70 lakh. However, the authenticity of these claims is not assured.

As mentioned above, the Geetha Govindam actress is one among the top actresses of Telugu cinema now. Sarileru Neekevvaru and AA 20 are the biggest projects of the actress in Tollywood till date.

Recently, the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru unveiled the first look of the actress from the film. Reportedly, she has been paired opposite Mahesh Babu in this upcoming entertainer. On the other hand, nothing much has been revealed about the actress's role in AA 20. Rumours were doing the rounds that she will be seen as a village belle in this movie, which is set against a rural backdrop.

Meanwhile, the 'Kodava Beauty' is busy with the works of Sarileru Neekevvaru; a few more portions of the film are left to be completed. Apart from these two movies, Rashmika is also a part of Bheeshma, which stars Niithin in the lead. Rumour has it that the movie will hit theatres in December. The actress has a good number of projects in Tamil and Kannada as well.