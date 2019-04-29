English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rashmika Mandanna Says No To Star Filmmaker? Deets Inside

    By
    |

    Some time ago, Tollywood sensation Rashmika Mandanna was approached to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in Mahesh 26 which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs for all the right reasons. Unfortunately, she turned down the offer due to date commitments. Now, it seems that the Kodava beauty has let go of another big offer.

    Rashmika was recently offered a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie with Randeep Hooda which would mark her Bollywood debut. According to a leading website, she is unlikely to take up the offer as the movie does not have an A-lister in the lead. To make matters worse, she has not been offered a very lengthy role in the movie.

    Rashmika Mandanna

    If this is indeed the case, Rashmika's fans will have to wait longer to see her in Bollywood.

    Meanwhile, the Chalo girl is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which is one of the biggest movies of 2019. The film, marking her second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans due to its effective teaser. Rashmika also has Pogaru, featuring Dhruva Sarja in the lead, in her kitty.

    So, is Rashmika making a mistake by saying no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Tell us in the space below.

    Rashmika Mandanna SKEPTICAL About Sanjay Leela Bhansali? She's OFFERED This MEGA PROJECT!

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue