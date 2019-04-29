Rashmika Mandanna Says No To Star Filmmaker? Deets Inside

Some time ago, Tollywood sensation Rashmika Mandanna was approached to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in Mahesh 26 which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs for all the right reasons. Unfortunately, she turned down the offer due to date commitments. Now, it seems that the Kodava beauty has let go of another big offer.

Rashmika was recently offered a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie with Randeep Hooda which would mark her Bollywood debut. According to a leading website, she is unlikely to take up the offer as the movie does not have an A-lister in the lead. To make matters worse, she has not been offered a very lengthy role in the movie.

If this is indeed the case, Rashmika's fans will have to wait longer to see her in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the Chalo girl is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which is one of the biggest movies of 2019. The film, marking her second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans due to its effective teaser. Rashmika also has Pogaru, featuring Dhruva Sarja in the lead, in her kitty.

So, is Rashmika making a mistake by saying no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Tell us in the space below.

