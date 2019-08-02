Rashmika Mandanna To Create Problems For Pooja Hegde? Rumours Spice Up For This Reason!

The Common Factor

There is a common factor to these two talented actresses. Both heroines originally have their roots in Karnataka. They had made their debuts in other languages but later went on to establish their presence in the Telugu film industry.

Pooja Hegde In Tollywood

Pooja Hegde is more experienced among the two and she has already been paired opposite some of the big stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, etc. Her recent film Maharshi too enjoyed phenomenal success at the box office.

Rashmika Mandanna's Entry

Rashmika Mandanna made a sparkling entry to the Telugu movie world with Chalo, which was later followed by the blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam, which turned out to be a game-changer for the actress as it widened her fan base among the Tollywood audiences.

Rashmika Open To Glamour

Now, some rumours that have popped up suggest that Rashmika Mandanna has opened up that she is ok with doing glamorous roles as well. Now, this is being considered as the solid reason for fans to claim that Rashmika Mandanna might create problems for Pooja Hegde.

The Challenge

Interestingly, Pooja Hegde has been the top choice for movies of big stars. She has also not shied away from doing glamorous roles. Now, the grapevine has it that with Rashmika Mandanna also mentioning that she is ok with glamorous roles, the Geetha Govindam actress might turn out to be huge competition.