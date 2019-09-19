Rashmika Mandanna To Go De-glam For Allu Arjun-Sukumar Movie?

It seems like Rashmika Mandanna belongs to the league of actresses who are willing to experiment with characters in films. She is one of the most-busiest actresses around with some big projects in hands. Reportedly, the Geetha Govindam actress will team up with Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the actor's next film with popular director Sukumar. The movie is said to have a rock-solid script with well-written characters and a few reports reveal that she will take up a de-glam avatar in this film. Reports claim that her role in this upcoming movie might be in the lines of Samantha Akkineni's character in the film Rangasthalam, which was also directed by Sukumar.

A report claims that Sukumar has set the story of this Allu Arjun starrer in the backdrop of Seshachalam hills. This has led to widespread speculations that the movie will have a theme and backdrop similar to Rangasthalam. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing a village belle like that of Ramalakshmi in the movie that released in 2018. However, no official announcement regarding any of these has come out yet.

Rashmika Mandanna is indeed a talented actress and she has proved that through her notable performances so far. In her previous release Dear Comrade, she portrayed a character named Lilly and the author-backed role was pretty safe in her hands. Similarly, she won hearts of Telugu film audiences as Geetha in the film Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika Mandanna's next release in Telugu is Bheeshma, the shoot of which is currently progressing. Actor Nithin will be seen playing the lead role in this movie which is gearing up to be a Christmas release of this season. After that, she will be seen in the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is one of the biggest projects of the actress till date.