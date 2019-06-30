English
    Rashmika Mandanna To Leave Her Fans Amazed Through Dear Comrade?

    By
    |

    Rashmika Mandanna has etched a place of her own in the hearts of the Telugu film audiences. It all began with Chalo, the Telugu movie that enjoyed success, which was followed by the fabulous Geetha Govindam and Devadas. Her fan base sky-rocketed and she turned out to be an actress, who could pull the crowds to the theatres. While the actress is busy with a whole lot of offers that she has in South Indian cinema, an update has come up regarding her next film in Telugu, through which she is sure to leave her fans amazed and that too in a special manner. Read the article to get the complete details regarding this.

    In Dear Comrade

    It is known to all that, Rashmika Mandanna would be next seen in the film Dear Comrade, the Vijay Deverakonda movie that will release in the theatres soon. The actress will be seen essaying a character named Lilly in this film.

    To Do It For The First Time?

    Meanwhile, the reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the actress is trying hands on something new through this movie. If the reports are to be believed, the actress will dub for herself in this Telugu movie.

    Working Hard

    Reportedly, the film is in its post-production stages and she is taking her own time to dub for the film. According to the reports, she is not in a hurry and is taking due care that she gets all the dictions correct.

    The Way Ahead

    That would be so great for her fans to hear her own sound. Not many actresses have done that in Telugu cinema and now, Rashmika Mandanna is seemingly set to achieve this rare feat. Let us wait for the release of Dear Comrade to know more about this.

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna
