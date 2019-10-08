Rashmika Mandanna Yet To Get Over The Dear Comrade Debacle? Actress's Latest Post Suggests So!

This July, young actress Rsasmika Mandanna suffered a big setback when the much-hyped Dear Comrade bombed at the box office, receiving mixed reviews from most critics. The film, marking her second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda, hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil) and this made things worse. Now, it seems that the 'Kodava Beauty' is still recovering from the shock. In her latest Twitter post, she said that she is proud of herself for handling adverse situations with 'grace'.

"Somehow when something doesn't go my way I just end up liking myself a little more for being this person who handles every situation with so much grace," (sic) tweeted Rashmika.

The general feeling is that through her tweet, Rashmika is suggesting she learnt a valuable lesson because of the Dear Comrade fiasco, evolving as a performer. She also seems to be suggesting that she was deeply hurt by the film's underwhelming performance.

In case, you did not know, Dear Comrade featured Rashmika in the role of a cricketer, giving her the ideal platform to showcase her abilities. While the film clicked with a section of the audience, it failed to impress the masses, which resulted in its downfall. It also proved to be no match for the more commercially viable iSmart Shankar, featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead.

Coming back to Rashmika, she will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to hit screens this Sankranti. The film, directed by Raja The Great fame Anil Ravipudi, marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and this is its biggest highlight. She also has the Kannada biggie Pogaru in her kitty. The Devadas actress will also be seen in Karthi's Sulthan, which marks her Kollywood debut.

