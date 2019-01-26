English
    Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: Disco Raja Is The Title Of The Mass Maharaja's Next Film

    It is an open secret that the much-loved Ravi Teja is one of the most talented and popular stars in the colourful world of Tollywood. A veteran in his own right, he enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his gripping screen presence, lively personality and bindass nature. Oer the yeas, he has starred in several popular films and this has helped him become a force to e reckoned with. Now, here is some awesome news for all you 'Mass Maharaja' fans out there.

    Today (January 26, 2019), on the occasion of his birthday, Ravi Teja took to twitter and shared some good news with his well-wishers. He confirmed that his next film has been titled Disco Raja. He also shared the movie's logo.

    Ravi Teja

    Disco Raja is a sci-fi thriller and it will be directed by VI Anand. The film features Payal Rajput as the heroine and it is set to hit the floors from February. If all goes as planned, it will hit the screens later this year.

    Ravi Teja is going through a bad on the work front. He had three releases last years and all of them sank without a trace. Let us hope that Disco Raja helps him bunce ack and silence his detractors.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
