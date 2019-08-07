Ravi Teja's Disco Raja Similar To This Upcoming Biggie? Shocking Reports Emerge

Ravi Teja, currently going through a dry phase on the work front, will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Disco Raja, one of the most important releases of his career. The film, helmed by VI Anand, has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst Mass Maharaja fans, which indicates that it has the potential to revive the veteran actor's career. Now, here is some big news about Disco Raja. According to reports, the film is similar to the Kollywood movie Comali, featuring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

The buzz is that, just like Comali, Disco Raja revolves around a guy who tries to adjust to the modern world after coming out of a coma. Similarly, Ravi Teja's movie too might have plenty of fun-filled moments and witty comic punches.

Many feel that these similarities between Comali and Disco Raja can be attributed to the fact that both films are loosely based on the Hollywood movie Blast From The Past (1996).

While any similarity between two upcoming movies is never a good sign, many feel that Comali and Disco Raja are unlikely to affect each other as their core audiences are different.

Meanwhile, Comali, which ran into trouble for taking a dig at Rajinikanth's political ambitions, is slated to release on August 15, 2019. On the other hand, Disco Raja will most probably be arriving in theatres later this year.