    Ravi Teja To Turn Director? Is This His First Hero?

    There is no denying that 2018 was a terrible year for actor Ravi Teja. He started off the year with Touch Chesi Choodu, which failed to live up to the expectations. His next release Nela Ticket sank without a trace and failed to create a buzz even amongst his fans. Thereafter, he tried reviving his career with Srinu Vaitla's Amar Akbar Anthony, which proved to be a total disaster. Now, here is some big news for his fans. With his career stuck in the doldrums, the 'Mass Maharaja' has decided to try his hand at direction.

    According to the latest reports, Ravi Teja's first film as director is likely to feature 'Nandamuri Hero' Kalyan in the lead. If this indeed happens, it might help the Vikramarkudu actor taste success again.

    Interestingly, earlier this month, Kalyan Ram hit the jackpot when 118 opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. Working with him might prove to be a smart move on Ravi Teja's part. This is a developing situation and one might get some clarity about it in the days to come.

    Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is working on his next film Disco Raja which features him in a new avatar. The film, to be directed by VI Anand, has three heroines opposite the star. He is also likely to begin work on the Telugu remake of Theri next month.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
