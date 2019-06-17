Regina Cassandra Got Engaged Secretly On This Date? Shocking Report Has Come Out!

Regina Cassandra belongs to that league of actresses who have maintained the right balance between the top industries down south. She etched her presence in both Telugu and Tamil film industries; at the same time, she also stepped into Bollywood by doing a big project like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which released this year.

Now, some shocking rumours have come up regarding Regina Cassandra. One of the recent reports by News18.com has talked about the rumours that have gone viral. Reportedly, speculations have been doing the rounds that Regina Cassandra is gearing up to get married and the top star has already been engaged.

The report also has in it that the talks doing the rounds give away that the engagement ceremony happened secretly on June 13, 2019. It is being said that Regina Cassandra would enter the new phase of her life after completing all the existing projects that she has committed. However, Regina Cassandra has not come up with any clarification regarding these wedding rumours yet.

On the work front, Regina Cassandra's recent films couldn't live up to the hype. Her most recent release was the thriller movie 7, which despite getting good pre-release hype, failed to meet the expectations of the audiences. Regina Cassandra has a few more interesting projects lined up for release in both Tamil and Telugu.