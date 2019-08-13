Regina Cassandra Reacts To Rumours Of Secretly Marrying Sai Dharam Tej

Some time ago, it was reported that actress Regina Cassandra had tied the knot with actor Sai Dharam Tej and started a new chapter in life, which created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. During a recent interaction with the media, the Shourya star opened up about her personal life and made it clear that she is still single. In doing so, she virtually dismissed all rumours and asked gossip-mongers to get a life.

Regina also said that she has no time to fall in love or get into a relationship as she is quite busy with her professional commitments. That star added that she does not believe in hiding anything from anyone and would make an official announcement when she finds her 'Mr Right'.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Regina has spoken about her 'affair' with Sai Dharam Tej. Some time ago, she had made it clear that the 'Supreme Hero' is just a friend and thrashed reports of being romantically involved with the young man.

"From many days, I have been hearing about me having an affair with one of my co-stars and I'd like to make it clear that these news articles are baseless rumours. I love my work and not any person," Regina had said back then. (sic)

Meanwhile, Regina is going through an eventful phase on the work front. Earlier this year, she made her Bollywood debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and added a new dimension to her career. She was last seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual 7, which did not do too well at the box office.

Regina is currently gearing up for the release of Evaru, slated to arrive in theatres on August 15, 2019. The film, featuring Goodachari hero Adivi Sesh, has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs, which might work in its favour.