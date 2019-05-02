Renu Desai Gets Irritated By This Rumour? Is She Targeting Pawan Kalyan Fans?

In the past, Renu Desai, the ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan was trolled by the star's fans and it was even rumoured that she got secretly married to her beau. But later, she herself came up with a clarfication regarding all these. Regarding her would-be, she had revealed that he is a US returnee and is now working with one of the IT companies in Hyderabad. But she din't reveal the identity stating that such an action would create lot of difficulties for him.

Most recently, certain other rumours also struck Renu Desai, when a photo was spread online in which she was seen with a guy, whom the netizens claimed has her future husband. In a recent LIVE that Renu Desai had come in, she quashed all such rumours.

She revealed the person who was seen in that particular photograph is her own brother and not her would-be. She conveyed that despite giving a clarity on this, people still continued to comment by asking whether that was her would be, which she felt like a torture.

Renu Desai was seemingly very critical about the rumours that are being spread. Well, it isn't clear whether Renu Desai is indirectly targeting Pawan Kalyan fans for allegedly spreading the rumours..