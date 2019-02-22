Jr NTR, Sudheer Babu And Others Condole Kodi Ramakrishna's Death

Jr NTR

Remembering Kodi Ramakrishna, Jr NTR said that Tollywood had lost one of its biggest legends.

"Telugu Cinema has lost a Legend.#RIPKodiRamaKrishnaGaru . You will be missed," he wrote.

Kalyan Ram

Actor and Jr NTR's brother Kalyan Ram said that Kodi Ramakrishna's death was a 'huge loss' for the industry.

"Rest In Peace Kodi Ramakrishna garu. A huge loss for the Industry," said the MLA actor.

Sudheer Babu

Recalling Kodi Ramakrishna's contribution to the film world, actor Sudheer Babu said that he was one of the first directors to use VFX effectively. He also offered his deepest condolences to the director's family.

"Lost a pioneer. A visionary filmmaker who discovered the potentiality for VFX films on Telugu Screen. #Ammoru & #Arundhati are my personal favourites. #KodiRamakrishna Garu will be missed. My deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace," he said

Anil Ravipudi

Reacting to his death, F2 director Anil Ravipudi said that the ace filmmaker was an inspiration to countless young directors.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of Kodi Rama Krishna garu. A legend who is an inspiration to many directors like me," he added.