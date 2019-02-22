Jr NTR, Sudheer Babu And Others Condole Kodi Ramakrishna's Death
In an unfortunate development, veteran director Kodi Ramakrishna passed away on Friday (February 22, 2019) at a hospital in Gachibowli where he was undergoing treatment for breathing problems. One of the most revered names in Tollywood, the veteran had wielded the microphone for over 100 films and become an inseparable part of the industry. He had collaborated with Nandamuri Balakrishna on several occasions. Some of their most notable films include Bala Gopaludu and Mangammagari Manavadu. He also directed the popular fantasy-thriller Arundhati, which helped Anushka Shetty become Tollywood's 'Lady Superstar'.
As expected, his sad demise has left countless stars in a state of shock. Here are the top reactions.
Jr NTR
Remembering Kodi Ramakrishna, Jr NTR said that Tollywood had lost one of its biggest legends.
"Telugu Cinema has lost a Legend.#RIPKodiRamaKrishnaGaru . You will be missed," he wrote.
Kalyan Ram
Actor and Jr NTR's brother Kalyan Ram said that Kodi Ramakrishna's death was a 'huge loss' for the industry.
"Rest In Peace Kodi Ramakrishna garu. A huge loss for the Industry," said the MLA actor.
Sudheer Babu
Recalling Kodi Ramakrishna's contribution to the film world, actor Sudheer Babu said that he was one of the first directors to use VFX effectively. He also offered his deepest condolences to the director's family.
"Lost a pioneer. A visionary filmmaker who discovered the potentiality for VFX films on Telugu Screen. #Ammoru & #Arundhati are my personal favourites. #KodiRamakrishna Garu will be missed. My deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace," he said
Anil Ravipudi
Reacting to his death, F2 director Anil Ravipudi said that the ace filmmaker was an inspiration to countless young directors.
"Shocked to hear about the passing away of Kodi Rama Krishna garu. A legend who is an inspiration to many directors like me," he added.
We too offer our condolences to Kodi Ramakrishna's family members and hope they stay strong in this difficult time.