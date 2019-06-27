RIP Vijaya Nirmala: Mahesh Babu Pays His Last Respects To The Veteran Actress And Director

In a heartbreaking development, veteran actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away earlier today (June 27, 2019) due to age-related complications and this left countless fans in a state of shock. The power performer, who entered Tollywood with Rangula Ratnam, was an inseparable part of the film industry and is best remembered for her 47 films with 'Super Star' Krishna, who she ultimately married. After establishing herself as an actress par-excellence, she took up film direction and added a new dimension to her career.

In 2002, Vijaya Nirmala took her place in the Guinness Book Of Records as the female director with most number of films Apart from 'Mahanati' Savitri, she is the only female director to have directed Tamil legend Shivaji Ganesan.

Not surprisingly, Vijaya Nirmala's death left many celebs in a state of shock. Actor Mahesh Babu, her step-son, offered his last respects to the star and tried consoling those in attendance.

Earlier in the day, Prince's friend and Tollywood star Ram Charan had commented on Vijaya Nirmala's death and thanked her for her contribution to the film world.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Vijaya Nirmala garu. A huge loss to the family and the entire film fraternity. Her immense contribution to the industry can never be forgotten. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May her soul RIP," added the Rangasthalam hero.

