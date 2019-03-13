Ritika Singh Posts A Bold Photo For The First Time, Trolls Slut-shame Her With Heartless Comments

Are you a fan of the much-loved and highly-talented Ritika Singh? If yes, then we have some shocking news in store for you. The young actress just posted a glamorous photo on social media and grabbed plenty of attention. In the photo, she is seen sporting a hot and bold look which she carries off like a pro. Her intense expressions add a new dimension to the look and up its recall value in a big way.

As expected, the photo went viral in no time. Unfortunately, Ritika's fans did not like her bold avatar and trolled her like never before.

mr.anudeepgoud Babe u can't do this .... don't ware this type of clothes.... it's look very bold... delete that pic jonathanms_97 Hey @ritika_offl we didn't expect this type of pic from you. I know you don't worry about people option but sometimes you have to. vijaymathuraiveeran Try wearing inners for a change oh if u do try to avoid over exposure for a change @ritika_offl oh I'm typical stereotype of a Indian man of 21st century has to offer ! Rocky Venkatesh Dear @ritika_offl Tamil audience and ur fans not accept this so kindly request to you please remove this post immediately.. This is your most worst pic in your insta gallery. arunsurya6402 We expect to be a wonderful actres ok not this one .i all redy sea this sanjay.1507 Mam we don't expect from you thise kind of pics

Slut-shaming a public figure is not acceptable at all and we hope that such things stop at the earliest. On a related note, Ritika has not been able to make much of an impact in Tollywood so far. She received praise for her work in her maiden Telugu film Guru. However, her next release Neevevaro failed to click with the audience. We hope that 2019 proves to be a better year for her, helping her consolidate her standing in the industry.