    Rowdies Spoil Vijay Deverakonda’s Name, Actor Forced To Apologise

    A few Vijay Deverakonda fans were recently caught by the authorities for using bikes without proper number plates. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz on social media and photos of these young lads went viral in no time. As it so happens, the Geetha Govindam actor soon came to know about this and apologised on their behalf. He also urged his fans to respect traffic rules as they ensure one's safety

    "When I see you sport Rowdy, I immediately feel we are family. And like I would tell any from my family, do not get into trouble. Some rules we have to follow, they are for our good, I follow them too. Show your love to anyone (family/friend/God) on any other part of your bike but keep the number plate only for numbers," he wrote on Facebook.

    Vijay Deverakonda

    This is a wonderful gesture which proves that Vijay Deverakonda is a good role model. On the work front, the 29-year-old is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade which marks his second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

    The film, touted to be a political-thriller, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and has the potential to be a winner. Dear Comrade will hit screens on May 31, 2019.

    Read more about: vijay deverakonda
