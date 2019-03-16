SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Balakrishna Has This Unique Connection With The Jr NTR Starrer

Maverick director SS Rajamouli, who became a household name owing to the phenomenal response to Baahubali 2, is currently gearing up to begin work on his next magnum opus RRR. The film, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, is the next big thing in Tollywood and has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. During the RRR press meet, SS Rajamouli revealed that the film will revolve around the lives of two real-life characters Alluru Seethaamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

As soon as he made this announcement, Nandamuri fans pointed out that Tarak's uncle and veteran star Balakrishna has played both characters on the big screen. The 'Natasimha' played Alluru Seethaamaraju in the Major Chandakanth sequence in NTR Kathanayakudu. Similarly, he briefly appeared as Komaram Bheem in Parama Veera Chakra.

As such, it seems that NBK shares a special connection with RRR.

Meanwhile, RRR has received a lot of attention in the Bollywood media as well as it features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film will be released in 10 languages, including Telugu and Hindi, on July 30, 2020.

Interestingly, the first looks of Ram Charan and the 'Young Tiger' will not be released on their respective birthdays.

