RRR To Follow The Footsteps Of These Movies Of SS Rajamouli; Find Out The Interesting Connection!

Eega

Eega ranks among one of the best works of SS Rajamouli so far and the film has a dedicated fan base. The film came up with a completely new concept in Telugu cinema. It stood tall among the big hits of 2012 and it had released in the theatres on July 6, 2012.

Baahubali

Words would be less to describe the success and fame that Baahubali received. It raised to new heights in the box office charts and even this film was a July release. It came out in the theatres on July 10, 2015.

Simhadri

Simhadri, the first collaboration of Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli was a roaring success at the box office. Even the combo's first outing released in the theatres in July. Simhadri hit the big screens on July 11, 2003.

Maryada Ramanna

Maryada Ramanna qualifies to be one among the most versatile movies of SS Rajamouli so far. The difference in approach received the deserved appreciation. This film too was a July release and it released on July 23, 2010.

Magadheera

Magadheera should be credited as the film that took SS Rajamouli the director to new heights. With the Ram Charan starrer, the director pulled off a concept that was ince unbelievable in Telugu cinema. This special movie too was a July release and it had come out in the theatres on July 30, 2009.