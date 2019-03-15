English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    RRR To Follow The Footsteps Of These Movies Of SS Rajamouli; Find Out The Interesting Connection!

    By Manu
    |

    RRR has captured the attention of the Indian movie goers with massive announcements regarding the SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer hogging the limelight. RRR is the 11th film of master film-maker SS Rajamouli and the director whose all films till date have turned out to be huge hits, is in the making of another special movie. It has been announced that RRR will be releasing on July 31, 2020, and it seems like the movie will be following the footsteps of SS Rajamouli's previous movies, which have got an interesting connect in the release dates. Read to know more details regarding this.

    Eega

    Eega ranks among one of the best works of SS Rajamouli so far and the film has a dedicated fan base. The film came up with a completely new concept in Telugu cinema. It stood tall among the big hits of 2012 and it had released in the theatres on July 6, 2012.

    Baahubali

    Words would be less to describe the success and fame that Baahubali received. It raised to new heights in the box office charts and even this film was a July release. It came out in the theatres on July 10, 2015.

    Simhadri

    Simhadri, the first collaboration of Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli was a roaring success at the box office. Even the combo's first outing released in the theatres in July. Simhadri hit the big screens on July 11, 2003.

    Maryada Ramanna

    Maryada Ramanna qualifies to be one among the most versatile movies of SS Rajamouli so far. The difference in approach received the deserved appreciation. This film too was a July release and it released on July 23, 2010.

    Magadheera

    Magadheera should be credited as the film that took SS Rajamouli the director to new heights. With the Ram Charan starrer, the director pulled off a concept that was ince unbelievable in Telugu cinema. This special movie too was a July release and it had come out in the theatres on July 30, 2009.

    Read more about: rrr ss rajamouli
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue