RRR Heroine Daisy Edgar-Jones: These Pics Will Make You Eager To See The Brit Beauty With Jr NTR

Innocence Personified

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks quite innocent in this lovely snap. Her dreamy expressions add a new dimension to her look and up its recall value big time.

She's An Achiever

Here is another stunning photo of Daisy Edgar-Jones. The charming young lady is an accomplished TV actress who has acted in popular shows such as War of The Worlds and Cold Feet. She recently wrapped up work on a film titled Pond Life which is likely to hit screens soon.

Oo La La

The Brit lady is seen striking a stunning pose in this photo. Her playful and naughty expressions are too good to be missed. She sure knows how to make an impact.

Show Stopper!

Daisy's confident yet relaxed body language is the biggest highlight of this photo and it ups its recall value big time.

A Quick Learner

She is quite good at picking up new languages. The London-based diva can speak Irish and German quite fluently. She also has a working knowledge of American accents. It will be interesting to see if she is able to master Telugu as well.

