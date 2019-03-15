RRR Heroine Daisy Edgar-Jones: These Pics Will Make You Eager To See The Brit Beauty With Jr NTR
In 2017, the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli became the talk of the town when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead, the film revolved around the rivalry between two brothers over an ancient kingdom. The phenomenal response to Baahubali 2 made SS Rajamouli a household name. At present, he is in the limelight due to his upcoming film RRR. During the film's press meet, the maverick director revealed that Bollywood star Alia Bhat is paired opposite Ram Charan in the magnum opus while will be seen opposite Jr NTR.
As soon he made the announcement, fans became curious to know more about the Brit beauty. With the lovely lady set to become the talk of the town, we present you some lovely photos of Tarak's on-screen sweetheart.
Innocence Personified
Daisy Edgar-Jones looks quite innocent in this lovely snap. Her dreamy expressions add a new dimension to her look and up its recall value big time.
She's An Achiever
Here is another stunning photo of Daisy Edgar-Jones. The charming young lady is an accomplished TV actress who has acted in popular shows such as War of The Worlds and Cold Feet. She recently wrapped up work on a film titled Pond Life which is likely to hit screens soon.
Oo La La
The Brit lady is seen striking a stunning pose in this photo. Her playful and naughty expressions are too good to be missed. She sure knows how to make an impact.
Show Stopper!
Daisy's confident yet relaxed body language is the biggest highlight of this photo and it ups its recall value big time.
A Quick Learner
She is quite good at picking up new languages. The London-based diva can speak Irish and German quite fluently. She also has a working knowledge of American accents. It will be interesting to see if she is able to master Telugu as well.
Did you like these photos of Daisy Edgar Jones? Comments, please!