RRR Movie Update: Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson & Alison Doody Join The Star Cast!

Yesterday (November 19, 2019), the makers of RRR had announced that the team will be dropping a couple of updates regarding the SS Rajamouli directorial this evening (November 20, 2019). The team revealed that the names of the leading lady, as well as the main antagonist, will be unveiled. As promised, the team has come up with the much-awaited updates and they have revealed that Hollywood actress Olivia Morris will pair up with Jr NTR in this much-awaited movie. Reportedly, the actress will be seen essaying a character named Jennifer in this big-budget film. On the other hand, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing the lead villains in this movie.

"Welcome aboard #OliviaMorris @OliviaMorris891! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward for the shoot. #RRRMovie #RRR.," the team has penned on their official Twitter account.

Ray Stevenson is a popular Irish actor and has been a part of many prominent Hollywood movies. Reportedly, he will be seen essaying a character named Scott in this much-awaited flick.

#RayStevenson, it's a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR.", the team wrote while announcing the star cast of the movie.

Popular Irish actress Alison Doody too has joined the film's star cast and she will portray Lady Scott in this big budget venture.

"Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie", the team wrote on Twitter.

RRR is turning out to be a star-studded affair with more prominent actors joining the star cast. Along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakkani etc., in important roles. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt has been paired opposite Ram Charan in this movie. Popular actor Ajay Devgn will also be seen playing an important character in this film.

Reportedly, RRR will be released in multiple languages and the movie is expected to hit theatres in July 2020. The film, which is set in the pre-independence era, will feature Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju whereas Jr NTR will appear as Komaram Bheema.