English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    RRR: Nizam Rights Of Jr NTR And Ram Charan's Movie To Be Sold For This Historic Amount?

    By
    |

    In 2017, ace director SS Rajamouli proved his mettle when Baahubali 2 opened to a sensational response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit. The film, featuring Prabhas in the lead, did exceptionally well in all markets and helped Tollywood reach new heights. With the Baahubali saga in the past, 'Jakkanna' is currently working on RRR, which is touted to be the biggest movie of his career. Now, here is an exciting update about the magnum opus.

    According to reports, the RRR team wants Rs 80 crore for the Nizam rights and this has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Moreover, many industry insiders feel that the team will struggle to find buyers in the area as such a demand is completely unheard of. Baahubali 2 had raked in Rs 66 crore in Nizam, which is an all-time record. As such, RRR will have to create history in order to merely save its Nizam distributor from a disaster. Enough said!

    RRR

    RRR, being produced by DVV Danayy, is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters. The film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and marks their first collaboration. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.

    Brit beauty Daisy Edgar Jones was originally cast as the female lead opposite Tarak but she opted out due to personal reasons. Her replacement has not been finalised yet.

    Sai Pallavi Bags Her BIGGEST Movie Till Date? Deets Inside!

    More RRR News

    Read more about: rrr ram charan jr ntr
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue