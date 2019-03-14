English
    RRR Press Meet HIGHLIGHTS: Release Date, Theme, Cast And Crew, Budget & Much More Revealed!

    As scheduled, the press meet in connection with SS Rajamouli's RRR is all commenced at 11:30 AM today (March 14, 2019). SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR addressed the media. SS Rajamoul, who spoke during the press met, has given out some interesting details regarding the movie

    RRR Press Meet LIVE: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Address The Media![WATCH]

    STORY

    It has been revealed that the film will be a fiction tale of 2 real heroes namely Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR)and Alluri Seetarama Raju (Ram Charan)

    CAST & CREW

    It has been confirmed that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is a part of the project and she will be paired opposite Ram Charan in the movie

    At the same time, Daisy Edgar Jones will be paired opposite Jr NTR in this much-awaited movie.

    Ajay Devgn will be seen doing a pivotal role in the film and he will be seen in the flashback portions of the movie. Samuthirakani is also a part of RRR and he is said to be the backbone of the movie.

    MOVIE TITLE

    Regarding the title, he has mentioned that RRR is the working title and it will have different expansions in the different languages that it will be released.

    RELEASE DATE & OTHER INFO

    Reportedly, the film will be released in 10 different languages and the makers are planning to release the film on July 30, 2020.

    It has also been confirmed that makers won't be releasing any birthday special first look posters of the actors.

    "We are confident that the audience and fans will forget that it's NTR and Ram Charan ons creen after their intro scenes and 15 minutes. They'll only see their characters. Both characters are powerful and well-balanced", said director SS Rajamouli.

    BUDGET

    It has been revealed that the budget of the movie will be around Rs 350-400 crores.

    It was also mentioned that RRR wouldn't have happened if the two heroes,JR NTR and Ram Charan, hadn't accepted the movie.

