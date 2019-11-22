RRR: Ram Charan And Alia Bhatt Shoot A Romantic Number For SS Rajamouli's Movie?

Ram Charan, the one and only 'Mega Power Star' of Telugu cinema, is working on the eagerly awaited RRR, featuring him as the parallel lead alongside Jr NTR. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, has already created a great deal of buzz in the industry and this is a positive sign. Now, here is some terrific news for the Yevadu hero's diehard fans. According to reports, Ram Charan and Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt recently shot a romantic song for RRR at the famed Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The number is likely to highlight the softer side of the character essayed by the mass hero.

In case, you did not know, RRR is a period drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters-- Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, will release in several languages, which makes it a grand affair for all concerned. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Irish beauty Olivia Morris, Tamil star Samuthirakani and Big Game fame Ray Stevenson too are a part of the cast. RRR is slated to hit screens in 2020.

Coming back to Ram Charan, he is busy with Chiru 152, his next production venture. The film, helmed by Koratala Siva, features 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead. The grapevine suggests that it has Trisha as the leading lady.

'Mr C' might also soon be teaming up with newcomer Pradeep for a movie backed by UV Creations.

