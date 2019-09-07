English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ram Charan And Jr NTR Salary For RRR Is Rs 25 Crore Each? SS Rajamouli To Get 30 Per Cent Share?

    By
    |

    Ram Charan and Jr NTR are being paid Rs 25 crore each for RRR. Moreover, both stars will be paid 5 per cent of the profit share after the film hits screens. SS Rajamouli has reportedly asked for 30 per cent of the profit share. The grapevine also suggests that Alia Bhatt is being paid Rs 9 crore for playing Ram Charan's love interest.

    Charging A Bomb

    Charging A Bomb

    Ram Charan and Jr NTR are being paid Rs 25 crore each for RRR. Moreover, both stars will be paid 5 per cent of the profit share after the film hits screens.

    SS Rajamouli Proves His Mettle

    SS Rajamouli Proves His Mettle

    SS Rajamouli has reportedly asked for 30 per cent of the profit share, which proves that he is one of the biggest names in Tollywood.

    Alia Bhatt Beats Anushka Shetty?

    Alia Bhatt Beats Anushka Shetty?

    The grapevine also suggests that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is being paid Rs 9 crore for playing Ram Charan's love interest in RRR even though she does not have a full-fledged role in the movie. If this is indeed the case, then she has beaten 'Lady Superstar' Anushka Shetty, who usually charges Rs 4 crore per movie.

    Who Will Be Jr NTR's Pair?

    Who Will Be Jr NTR's Pair?

    Meanwhile, the RRR team is yet to reveal the name of Jr NTR's leading lady. British actress Daisy Edgar Jones was originally supposed to romance Tarak in the magnum. She, however, opted out due to 'personal reasons' and this left movie buffs in a state of shock. The buzz is that the likes of Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor are being 'considered' for the role. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

    A Big Opportunity For Ram Charan And Jr NTR

    A Big Opportunity For Ram Charan And Jr NTR

    The Baahubali series established Prabhas as a pan-India star, helping him conquer the Hindi market. Many feel that RRR has the potential to open new avenues for Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The movie is slated to arrive in theatres in 2020.

    So, are you looking forward to RRR? Comments, please!

    Source: T2BLive

    More SS RAJAMOULI News

    Read more about: ss rajamouli alia bhatt
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue