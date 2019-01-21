English
    RRR Second Schedule: SS Rajamouli & Team Commence The Work!

    SS Rajamouli's next film, which has been tentatively titled as RRR, is a film for which the entire Indian film fraternity is looking forward for. The movie featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles is SS Rajamouli's next big movie after the highly successful Baahubali series of movies.

    Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the makers of the film have commenced the second schedule of shoot of the movie. According to the reports, the new scheduled commenced on Jan 20, 2019. Popular South Indian movies PRO BA Raju, took to his Twitter account to reveal the information regarding the same.

    Earlier, the shoot of the film had commenced in the month of December and the Pooja ceremony was held amidst the presence of the main star cast as well as other big names of the industry. If reports are to be believed, both Ram Charan and JR NTR were part of the first schedule of shoot, which was 20 days long one.

    The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact title of the movie. Various speculations are doing the rounds regarding the title as well as the storyline. An update regarding the rest of the star cast of the movie is also being awaited.

    Monday, January 21, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
