RRR: SS Rajamouli Finalises Jr NTR's Leading Lady And It's Not Sai Pallavi

SS Rajamouli, who became a household name, courtesy the Baahubali series, is currently working on RRR, one of the biggest movies of 2020. The film, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as parallel leads, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which is a positive sign. Now, here is a major update about RRR. According to reports, SS Rajamouli has roped in a British actress to romance Tarak in this magnum opus. However, he is not ready to reveal the name as yet.

In case, you did not know, British actress Daisy Edgar Jones was originally roped in to play Jr NTR's love interest in RRR, which had piqued everyone's curiosity. Sadly, she opted out of the movie due to 'personal issues'. Following this, rumours of Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen being considered for RRR began doing the rounds. Some reports even claimed that Janhvi Kapoor, late Sridevi's daughter, was in talks for the movie. However, none of these turned out to be true.

RRR, shot against a budget of over Rs 400 crore, is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters. Jr NTR plays tribal leader Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan essays the role of the valiant revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of RRR. The film, touted to be bigger than Baahubali, is slated to get a pan-India release in July 2020.

Recently, while speaking about RRR, Ram Charan had said that he considers it to be his Bollywood comeback.

"It's not that I'm shying away from Bollywood. My thought is to come with the right content and hopefully it may happen with Rajamouli garu's film RRR. We are shooting for it and may happen next year," (sic) said Ram Charan.

So, are you looking forward to RRR? Comments, please!