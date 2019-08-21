English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    RRR: SS Rajamouli Finalises Jr NTR's Leading Lady And It's Not Sai Pallavi

    By
    |

    SS Rajamouli, who became a household name, courtesy the Baahubali series, is currently working on RRR, one of the biggest movies of 2020. The film, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as parallel leads, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which is a positive sign. Now, here is a major update about RRR. According to reports, SS Rajamouli has roped in a British actress to romance Tarak in this magnum opus. However, he is not ready to reveal the name as yet.

    RRR: SS Rajamouli Finalises Jr NTRs Leading Lady But Refuses To Reveal Name

    In case, you did not know, British actress Daisy Edgar Jones was originally roped in to play Jr NTR's love interest in RRR, which had piqued everyone's curiosity. Sadly, she opted out of the movie due to 'personal issues'. Following this, rumours of Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen being considered for RRR began doing the rounds. Some reports even claimed that Janhvi Kapoor, late Sridevi's daughter, was in talks for the movie. However, none of these turned out to be true.

    RRR, shot against a budget of over Rs 400 crore, is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters. Jr NTR plays tribal leader Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan essays the role of the valiant revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of RRR. The film, touted to be bigger than Baahubali, is slated to get a pan-India release in July 2020.

    Recently, while speaking about RRR, Ram Charan had said that he considers it to be his Bollywood comeback.

    "It's not that I'm shying away from Bollywood. My thought is to come with the right content and hopefully it may happen with Rajamouli garu's film RRR. We are shooting for it and may happen next year," (sic) said Ram Charan.

    So, are you looking forward to RRR? Comments, please!

    More SS RAJAMOULI News

    Read more about: ss rajamouli jr ntr ram charan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue