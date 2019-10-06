RRR Title: Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s Magnum Opus Titled Rama Roudra Roushitham?

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently working on the eagerly awaited RRR, which has already become the talk of the town for all the right reasons The magnum opus, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the parallel leads, is believed to be bigger than the Baahubali franchise and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Now, here is a major update about RRR. According to reports, the film has been titled 'Rama Roudra Roushitham', which seems to have a Sanskrit touch to it.

The grapevine also suggests that RRR will be referred to as 'Rise Revolt Revenge' in the international market. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the coming days.

In case you did not know, RRR is touted to be a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem . The buzz is that it has a strong patriotic flavour.

While speaking at the RRR press meet, held some time ago, SS Rajamouli had said that his film will not deal wi Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem''s contribution to the freedom struggle.

"I will be honoured if they start reading about Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The story is not based on their legend. What we know about them is not I will portray. I will portray only what's not known," SS Rajamouli had said.

RRR features Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Tamil actor Samuthirakani too are a part of the cast.

Daisy Edgar Jones was supposed to romance Jr NTR in RRR. However, she opted out due to 'personal issues'. Rumour has it that the likes of Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen and others are being considered as the Brit beauty's replacement, however, nothing has been finalized yet.

RRR is slated to hit screens in July 30, 2020.