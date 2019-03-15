RRR Updates: Alia Bhatt Gets Shockingly High Remuneration To Act Opposite Ram Charan?
SS Rajamouli, one of the most revered and popular names in the Telugu film industry, is currently in the limelight owing to his magnum opus RRR. The film's press meet was held yesterday (March 14, 2019) amidst much fanfare and it proved to be a memorable affair. During the event, the maverick director announced that the film would revolve around the adventures of two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and have a fantasy element to it.
He also confirmed that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt would be seen opposite Ram Charan in the film. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is an exciting update about RRR.
Alia Gets A Bomb
According to the latest reports, Alia is being paid a bomb for RRR. The Udta Punjab star, who charges nearly Rs 7 Crore per film in Bollywood, is said to have demanded more than Rs 10 crore for the magnum opus.
RRR Team Was Game
The reports further state that SS Rajamouli and DVV Dhanaya had no issues in giving her the huge amount as they wanted her to be a part of RRR. The buzz is that her immense acting abilities and pan-Indian appeal helped her bag the plump offer.
Alia Is Happy
Meanwhile, Alia is quite happy about being a part of RRR. She recently said that she was 'excited' to be entering Tollywood with the Baahubali director's film.
Her Exact Words
"I am doing the preparation for it. I can't reveal details of the film because I don't know whether I am supposed to talk about the film, but... I am feeling really grateful as I wished in my heart that I wanted to work Rajamouli sir and that wish has been fulfilled now, so I feel immense gratitude. It's my first time to work in the South Indian film industry, so I am really excited."
To Conclude...
RRR, one of the biggest films in recent times, will be shot on a budget of Rs 400 crore. A multi-starrer in the true sense, it also features Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in a crucial role. If all goes as planned, it will hit screens July 30, 2020.