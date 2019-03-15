RRR Updates: Alia Bhatt Gets Shockingly High Remuneration To Act Opposite Ram Charan?

Alia Gets A Bomb

According to the latest reports, Alia is being paid a bomb for RRR. The Udta Punjab star, who charges nearly Rs 7 Crore per film in Bollywood, is said to have demanded more than Rs 10 crore for the magnum opus.

RRR Team Was Game

The reports further state that SS Rajamouli and DVV Dhanaya had no issues in giving her the huge amount as they wanted her to be a part of RRR. The buzz is that her immense acting abilities and pan-Indian appeal helped her bag the plump offer.

Alia Is Happy

Meanwhile, Alia is quite happy about being a part of RRR. She recently said that she was 'excited' to be entering Tollywood with the Baahubali director's film.

Her Exact Words

"I am doing the preparation for it. I can't reveal details of the film because I don't know whether I am supposed to talk about the film, but... I am feeling really grateful as I wished in my heart that I wanted to work Rajamouli sir and that wish has been fulfilled now, so I feel immense gratitude. It's my first time to work in the South Indian film industry, so I am really excited."

To Conclude...

RRR, one of the biggest films in recent times, will be shot on a budget of Rs 400 crore. A multi-starrer in the true sense, it also features Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in a crucial role. If all goes as planned, it will hit screens July 30, 2020.